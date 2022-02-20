US: Pilot Makes 2-year-old's First Flight Journey Memorable By Inviting Him Inside Cockpit

Adorable videos of children often go viral on the internet, leaving a lasting effect on viewers as it connects with them on an emotional level. In a recent video from the US, which is filmed in an airplane, a two-year-old boy is seen greeted by the pilot, who also invites him inside the cockpit. The pilot even asks the youngster if he wanted to touch the controls.

The video was shared on Instagram by a user named Keeundra Hatley Smith, who is the mother of the little kid. The video starts with the little boy saying hi to the pilot who responds back and asks him to come over. As the video continues, a voiceover can be heard that says, "My 2-year-old son is obsessed with aeroplanes and today this happened." The boy then goes into the cockpit with the pilot, who helps him sit. He then asks the boy if he likes it here and the boy says yes. He then put the pilot hat on the boy and the mother takes some pictures of her son. The video ends with the voiceover saying, "Thank You American Airlines."

Keeundra shared the video with a long caption, a part of which read, "The moments I live for. Homeschool field trip chronicles. This happened yesterday when we arrived home from our family trip. I would say I fly quite a bit. At least once a year since I was around 20 years old. I’ve never seen anything like this."

Netizens were moved

The video was shared one day ago and since then it has received more than 2 lakh views and over 23 thousand likes. It also invited a huge number of comments from people who were moved by the video. One Instagram user stated, "thank you for taking care of the future king mr pilot. Delight me." Another person commented, "This was great! These days there are a lot more black pilots than ever before… my brother is a captain and my God brother just started flying for AA 3 weeks ago. It’s a beautiful thing to see."

The third comment read, "I use to love the homeschool field trips with my kids. You could travel anywhere and just turn it into an assignment. They actually got to see these places and things instead of just reading about them. Love this!"