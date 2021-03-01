US School Band Rehearses With Each Member Isolating In Tents, Pictures Spark Debate

Wenatchee High School in the United States has recently reopened using a hybrid model as students are taking part in activities following all the coronavirus guidelines. From the same school, pictures of a music band practising in zipped-bright-green tents went viral and also sparked debate on social media with a congresswoman tweeting that it looked like 'child abuse'. According to reports, the school in question resumed operations on a hybrid model from January 26. The band in the school has been told to adapt to new health and safety restrictions with the tents.

Students do band practice in tents

After the pictures were circulated, they were criticised as many people did not like the way of practising. Even, Congresswoman Marjorie Greene tweeted: 'End this nonsense, America!' wrote the congresswoman, who has been a vocal critic of coronavirus restrictions. Even after the controversy over the pictures of the band, school officials have reported that the students are happy to be back and the safety restrictions are working well. Wenatchee student Alexandra Provo de las Heras said that she was excited to be back in the school with friends and around teachers, reported the Daily Mail. The high school is reportedly on a split morning and afternoon schedule from Tuesday through Friday, with Monday dedicated to virtual classes.

While they may not be marching in formation, the Golden Apple Marching Band has been able to safely practice together in their pop-up music pods since returning for hybrid learning in January. This creative mitigation solution has caught the eye of media around the world. pic.twitter.com/NIY16ypzKy — Wenatchee School District (@WenatcheeSD) February 26, 2021

Child abuse in tent #8! End this nonsense, America! pic.twitter.com/nz3Wwpum8r — Marjorie Taylor Greene ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ (@mtgreenee) February 25, 2021

Netizens say that the picture is the greatest representation of the past year. Some netizens were pitying the students who were in miserable condition. One user commented, "This makes me ashamed to be part of the human race". Another user commented, "This is SO STUPID- now the students will be deaf from being closed up in tent with the loud sound in the tent - there is no reason they couldn’t be spaced apart and play - this is just Stupid." "Is it possible to play a trombone in one of those tents?", wrote another individual.

