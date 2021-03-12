US: Smithsonian's Zoo Shares Video Of Tiny Hummingbird To Explain Process Of Weighing

A video of a five-year-old ruby-throated hummingbird named Spot getting his monthly weigh-in has taken the internet by storm. Shared by Smithsonian's National Zoo on Instagram, the clip shows the tiny bird touching down on a special wire just long enough to clock in his minuscule weight. In a blog, the Zoo further even described Spot’s rescue story in detail and also explained the process of weighing a bird.

Hummingbirds usually feed from flowers by hovering at just the right distance for their long tongues to reach the nectar inside. However, with positive reinforcement training, sugar water, and a little help from technology, Spot learned to land and sit still on a modified feeder. According to the blog post, the five-year-old bird was scooped out of the water and taken to a local bird rehabilitation. Since he suffered injuries, the Zoo said that his rescuers couldn’t release him back into the wild, after which the Smithsonian's National Zoo welcomed the bird as their permanent resident.

The blog explained, “Many of our birds participate in positive reinforcement training and voluntarily ‘station,’ or stand still upon a scale, on a keeper’s cue. From there, we record the birds’ measurements and keep track of whether they have gained weight, lost weight or stayed the same. If needed, we can work with the Zoo’s nutritionist, Erin Kendrick, to adjust a bird’s diet to ensure they are in optimal health”.

Further, the Zoo added, “Obtaining voluntary weights on birds takes a lot of patience and a little help from technology”.

Netizens ‘love the little chirp’

Meanwhile, since being shared, the video has garnered over 22,000 views and thousands of likes. Several users appreciated the zoo for sharing the clip, while others called Spot "One of God’s beautiful creatures”. One user said, “I love your videos on different animals! Thank you and keep them coming, please”. Another added, “Love the little chirp as he flies up”.

