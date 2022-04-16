US: Stranger Woman Pepper-sprayed Man As He Take Photos Of His Own Children

In a bizarre incident, a US man got pepper-sprayed by a stranger for clicking the pictures of his children. However, this incident took place in Arlington, Virginia, on Tuesday when the man was out with his children at the Pentagon City Mall. The woman reported to the security officer about the man as she believed that he was not known to the children. This incident was shocking for the man. Pepper spray is one of the tools for self-defence but what if somebody uses it on you? Have you ever imagined that while clicking the photos of your own family members you can be pepper-sprayed?

However, following this, the security guard enquired the man about his identity and ensured that he was taking pictures of his own children. The woman still not seemed convinced by the explanation and attacked the man with a pepper spray before fleeing from the spot. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was rushed for medical assistance soon after the incident took place, reported WRC-TV.

What happens next?

However, after attacking the man, the woman ran away. The woman was described as an average build, in her approximately late 20s to mid-30s, wearing a blue jean jacket, a white shirt, and black sweats, according to police. Police is trying to figure out the woman's identity and say she's wanted for allegedly causing malicious injury by a caustic agent as per Arlington police. Also, it was believed that Texas prohibits the use of a chemical-dispensing device, commercially sold pepper sprays do not fall under the category and have been exempted to be used for the purpose of self-protection.

