Chocolate Lassi Meets Green Chilli, Check Out New Bizarre Food Experiment

Lassi's fondness in India is undeniable, therefore experimenting with the churned buttermilk beverage is unavoidable. This year, though, things were carried a little too far, with numerous twists. While most lassi recipes call for dried fruits, mango, cardamom, or rose essence, one food blogger went against the grain and prepared one with green chilli and chocolate, which is possibly the wackiest of them all.

A culinary blogger with the handle @chillipeppercooks shared a video of his take on the classic lassi on Instagram. He begins by mixing one cup of whole milk with a tablespoon of milk powder in the video. Next, he adds a honey-coated Thai pepper chilli that has been de-seeded (after being de-seeded, the chilli loses its pungency). After that, he cuts up Toblerone chocolate and blends it. Finally, he combines the ingredients to create a creamy Toblerone Lassi with a spicy edge. Take a look:

While the concept of adding green chiles to a sweet lassi may be unthinkable to some, the honey-coated green chilli in Toblerone lassi does not make it spicy. This culinary blogger, whose Instagram username is @chillipeppercooks, is known for his use of green chillies. There is no lack of interest in culinary experiments around the world. While the first year of the pandemic saw us mastering intricate recipes and replicating our favourite restaurant foods at home, the second year saw a plethora of odd food emerge from roadside stalls, leaving many people perplexed.

Video has received over 19.6k likes

Many such 'innovative experiments' left netizens perplexed and questioning 'why', thanks to numerous food bloggers. Similarly, this unusual food combination has also got a lot of people talking on the internet. The idea of chocolate in lassi would never have occurred to most people. Chilli Chocolate or Spicy Hot Chocolate are surely familiar to many, but what about Chilli Chocolate Lassi? Well, that's a first! With over 19.6k likes, the video went viral.

The vlogger @chillipeppercooks is known for giving classic recipes a hot twist. His recipes cater to those with higher heat tolerance, from a spicier version of Shakshouka, Hot Cheetos Chicken Sushi, to ramen cup noodles coated with chilli oil.

Image: Instagram/chilipeppercooks