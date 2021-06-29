US Teen Reclaims Guinness World Record For Largest Mouth Gape, See Pictures

Isaac Johnson, a teen from the US state of Minnesota has reclaimed his Guinness World Record for the widest gaping mouth (male) on the planet. According to the Record Organisation, Johnson first thought of achieving the feat in 2017, after he saw Bernd Schmidt from Germany getting honoured with the title of widest gape. While Schmidt, at that time held the record at 8.8 cm, Johnson practised hard and increased his gape to be a tiny bit larger than 8.8 cm.

In a statement, Guinness World Record stated that “For context, Isaac is able to open his mouth so big, he can fit objects like a baseball, a soda can, and even a large apple, with room to spare!.”

However, his happiness of rank 1 position was short-lived as in 2019, Phillip Angus from Boyertown, Pennsylvania smashed Johnson’s record with a gape wide as 9.52 cm. Johnson did not take him dethroning lightly and hoped his mouth would grow as he continued through adolescence, as per Guinness World Records. In October last year, Johnson again submitted his application for widest gape and it left the Guinness world records officials stunned. His gape now measured at 10.175 cm.

One of the biggest questions that everyone wonders is 'does it hurt to open your mouth so wide?'. For Isaac, it’s just a natural ability he’s able to do. "It doesn't hurt but it can get tired if I open for a long period of time," he explained.

It's a 'natural gift'

Johnson has accepted his gape as nature's gift. In the future, Isaac hopes that his story and message about embracing his natural gift inspires others to be who they are and to not let anyone else change that. His gape has also made him a global celebrity with over 77 million views on the video of his gape, shared by Guinness world records. "One time at the movie theatre the employee who was giving us our tickets said to me, 'You look familiar! Are you a child celebrity?' We laughed and said she must have seen the Guinness World Records video!" he said.

All Image: guinnessworldrecords.com

