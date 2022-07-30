Torrential rains caused devastating floods in Appalachia, Kentucky on July 28, killing many and sending several running to rooftops for cover. Amid these flash floods, a youngster is winning hearts online with a heartwarming gesture. A teenager went to extreme lengths to save the life of her dog. A photo of the duo has gone viral which shows Chloe Adams sitting with her pet on a barely-visible rooftop due to the flood.

The photo was shared by Chloe Adams' father Terry Adams on Facebook. Sharing the post, Adams Sr hailed his daughter as a 'hero'. He further wrote, "My daughter is safe and whole tonight. She saved her dog by putting her in a container that would float and then swam with her to a neighboring rooftop." "She waited hours until she could be rescued. She is a hero. I love you, Chloe. You are simply amazing. Thank you, Larry; words are not enough. We lost everything today...everything except what matters most," he added.

Netizens' Reactions to teenager saving her dog amid floods

The post has become a talking point on the internet and has garnered around 11K reactions. Many netizens expressed their thoughts in the comments section. A user wrote, " Thank goodness you are all safe. What a scary time that must have been for her...and you! Much love!". "Thank God your precious are safe," read another comment. "Terry, I'm so glad she's safe. Sending you all love and light. Thank you for the reminder to hold our kids and fur babies close," was one of the other comments.

As per AP, Kentucky's governor said it could take weeks to find all the victims of flash flooding that killed at least 16 people when heavy rains turned streams into torrents that swamped towns across Appalachia. More rainstorms were forecast to roll through in the coming days, keeping the region on edge as rescue crews struggled to get into hard-hit areas that include some of the poorest places in America.