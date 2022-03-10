US: This Man From New Mexico Returned Home After Battling COVID For 549 Days

COVID has caused disruption in the lives of millions of people around the world. Everyone has been struggling for the last two years with this deadly virus. Although, this wasn’t worse than what Donnell Hunter, who spent more than a year in the hospital, went through. Donnell had been battling with COVID-19 since September 2020 as per CNN. After battling and being on a ventilator for over a year, Donnell returned home on March 4, as healthy as a horse. To cheer him up, his family and friends greeted him with flowers, posters, and balloons.

Donnell had spent about 549 days in a hospital ward in bed. Surprising, isn't it? According to CNN, this man had changed over nine hospitals in his struggle to get well. Donnell Hunter had a distressing story that is unusual as normally COVID-19 infected people spend one or two weeks or a month on a hospital bed. Although, hardly anyone had spent over a year in the hospital.

'All's Well that Ends Well'

Ashley Hunter, Donnell's wife, told CNN the heartbreaking story of her husband's struggle and how his family managed to fight the battle. She stated that when Donnell was first admitted to the hospital, he got discharged within 24 hours. The second time he found difficulty in breathing, he was hospitalised again. The next day his wife Ashley called up at the hospital to talk to her husband when she was told that Donnell has been put on a ventilator. Furthermore, she expressed that Donnell was a kidney patient and was on dialysis for 15 years. He got a kidney transplant in 2015.

Rightly said, "All's Well that Ends Well", everyone is relaxed and happy now as Donnell had returned to his family after a long battle for life. Ashley also said, "Donnell was missed and loved and supported constantly during his battle. We are blessed to have so much support from the community", reported CNN.

Image Credit: Unsplash