US Woman Orders Fancy Velvet Chair Online; What She Received Leaves Her Flabbergasted

The pandemic has changed the way how people used to shop especially turning the focus more on online shopping. However, there have also been several instances in the case of online shopping when people were fooled by the impressive offers and ended up having a horror shopping experience. In one such incident of bizarre online shopping, a US-based tiktoker was left in shock after she ordered a dreamy velvet chair online but ended up with something unexpected.

The young woman identified as Mariam from New York recently took to a social media app for sharing her experience and her post made the viewers go ROFL! The video shared by Mariam shows how she placed an order for a fancy blue velvet chair on Amazon with gold detailing on its arms, legs, and back. She also mentioned how she purchased it at a bargain price and was excited to receive it. However, to her shock, what she received was beyond imagination. She received a miniature version of the armchair which would easily fit in her hands. Possibly, the chair was a toy made for children to keep in dollhouses.

Sharing the video of the armchair that she received, Mariam captioned it by saying, "This is why I can't buy stuff... wait for it. Moral of the story, make sure everything you order is returnable".

Her video of a hilarious shopping fail has gone viral on the internet leaving netizens baffled. Many commented on her post and also shared their own similar kind of experience. Some even suggested that she should check the full details and dimensions of products with a return policy before ordering anything online.

Meanwhile, Mariam who lives in the US has shared this video on her Tiktok handle which goes by the username of @holyhijabi. The video has so far received more than 1,13,000 likes and several views.

Hilarious shopping fails

There have been several instances when people have been fooled during online shopping. In a recent, a man from Kerala after ordering an Apple iPhone 12 was left in shock after he received a dishwashing bar and a Rs 5 coin instead. Luckily, after filing a complaint he received a refund of the amount.

Image: Unsplash/Twitter/@HolyHijabi