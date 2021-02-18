US Troops Dance With Indian Soldiers On A Punjabi Song To Celebrate Vasant Panchmi: Watch

The US State Department, on February 17, shared a video of Indian and US soldiers celebrating the festival of Basant Panchmi in the middle of the Yudh Abhyas Defense Exercise. The video was originally posted by 1-2 Striker Brigade Combat team of the US Army and showed soldiers grooving to Punjabi track 3 peg. In their tweet, they also thanked the Indian army for inviting them to the “beautiful celebrations”.

Meanwhile, the American State Department hailed the celebrations highlighting that the US-India defence cooperation was more than just Interoperability. “Wonderful to see U.S. and Indian soldiers celebrate the Basant Panchami festival in the middle of the U.S.-India Yudh Abhyas defence exercises. This is what #USIndia defence cooperation is about -- not just increased interoperability, but also stronger people-to-people ties,” they wrote. Yudh Abhyas is a regularly-scheduled bilateral exercise hosted by the Indian and US Armies which allows for an exchange of knowledge between the two militaries using a UN peacekeeping scenario.

Wonderful to see U.S. and Indian soldiers celebrate the Basant Panchami festival in the middle of the U.S.-India Yudh Abhyas defense exercises. This is what #USIndia defense cooperation is about -- not just increased interoperability, but also stronger people-to-people ties. https://t.co/BDjMRXIsoR — State_SCA (@State_SCA) February 16, 2021

The video clip also caught netizen's eye who then flocked to the post. "Let the rhythm begin" commented one user. Meanwhile, another added, "Indians need not a festival but only a Punjabi song to start dancing". Look at the tweets here:

Btw u don’t need any festival to dance and celebrate in India

You just need a punjabi song playing out and even a random person passing by , will start moving thier legs — Sahil Bhatnagar (@iSahilBhatnagar) February 17, 2021

That's what India💕 is, not what u read abt India in NYT or WaPo. Western media has tarnished India's image unnecessarily. — shubham K (@imSkurup) February 17, 2021

Appreciated. This is not only US and India but I can simply say two biggest and largest democracies of world. I stand with democracy and human rights. Bravo — Zar Ali Khan Afridi (@ZarAliAfridi) February 16, 2021

🐯🇮🇳🤝🇺🇲🦅



India🇮🇳 US🇺🇲 has stronger people to people ties

Also really strong military and army — Anushka🇮🇳 (@Anushka92852738) February 17, 2021

And the song is perfect for this celebration. Its literally asking Canada to sponsor liquor 🥃 — Satbir Singh 🇺🇸🇮🇳🇮🇱 (@SatbirSRajpal) February 17, 2021

Wonderful to see Indian Army & US Army in Sync surely, slowly yet firmly... LET THE RHYTHM BEGIN — Alpha Juliet (@AlphaJuliet101) February 17, 2021

Read: India-US Ties Can Be Described In 5 Baskets, Including Strategic, COVID-19, Education: Amb Sandhu

Read: Closer India-US Ties Important Amidst Chinese 'aggression': US Lawmakers

US-India ties significant

US-India ties enjoy bipartisan support in the American Congress. A few months ago, two top American lawmakers said that close partnership between the two countries assumes significance in view of the "aggression" that New Delhi faces from Beijing. Writing jointly to demonstrate the strong bipartisan support for the US-India relationship, the Chairman and Ranking Member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs in a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said members of both the parties recognise the impact that a strong US-India partnership will have on the trajectory of the 21st century.

"As Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi said in February of this year, our ties 'are no longer just another partnership. It is a far greater and closer relationship'", said the letter signed by Eliot Engel, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and Michael T McCaul, its Ranking Member.

Read: Dominican PM Raising 'faith In Bible' To Thank India For Vaccines Gets Health Min's Reply

Read: India-US Ties Can Be Described In 5 Baskets, Including Strategic, COVID-19, Education: Amb Sandhu

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.