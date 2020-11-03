US: Twin Sisters Give Birth To Daughters At The Same Time On The Same Day

On a very special day at Fort Sanders Regional Hospital, US, Knoxville twin sisters gave birth to adorable baby daughters only 90 minutes apart. Having identical appearances, and doing almost everything together in life, Autumn Shaw and Amber Tramontana gave birth at the same time to their daughters Charleston and Blakely. “Double the sweetness and double the love,” the hospital wrote in a heartfelt post on Facebook, sharing the good news. It added, that it was a “special day here this week” when identical twins delivered their babies about the same time. “To top it all off, it was Autumn and Amber's birthday!” The hospital informed.

The two girls were delivered by Dr. George Vick, with baby Charleston arriving first followed by Blakely’s birth. The first baby weighed 9 lbs., 4 oz, followed by baby Blakely at 7 lbs., 2 oz, the hospital said, adding, “Congratulations to both beautiful families!” According to reports, the sisters admitted that they had planned to be pregnant at the same time, but had hoped that there was a close age difference, never imagined that the babies will be born almost the same time. The mothers were brimming with joy as they said they had no idea what was in store for their families.

An 'incredible' moment

In a statement to Metro, doctor George Vick said that it’s something really unusual that the mothers gave birth to the two daughters around the same time on a similar due date and it happens to be their birthday. She added that in her 45 years of career, she hadn’t witnessed such an incredible moment. Internet was mesmerized at the coincidence as a user said, “This was the most amazing thing I had ever seen and heard about. Moms, sisters, and babies. Happy Birthday to all! Amazing,” she added. “Congratulations, mamas,” one other said. “How amazing is this! That makes me smile so big!” Said another.

