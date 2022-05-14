An untrained passenger performed a miraculous landing of a flight after the pilot suffered a medical emergency midair. Darren Harrison, a passenger with no flying experience, told air traffic control a "serious situation" was unfolding. The air traffic controller, who also teaches new pilots, helped guide the man to land at Palm Beach International Airport just after noon on Tuesday.

It was reported that the pilot was being treated in a hospital, though the nature of the medical emergency has not been yet revealed. An air traffic controller, Robert Morgan at Palm Beach International Airport, was on his break when a colleague came to alert him to the situation. Robert told the FAA the surreal experience was "like a movie".

How did the plane land safely?

A long-time flight instructor with more than 20 years of experience in air traffic control, Morgan had never flown the specific model, a single-engine Cessna 208, but was able to use a map of the aircraft's cockpit to give directions to the flier. Robert said, "I knew the plane was flying like any other plane. I just knew I had to keep him calm, point him to the runway and tell him how to reduce the power so he could descend to land," Morgan told WPBF-TV.

In the audio, Morgan could be heard teaching the man to "push forward on the controls and descend at a very slow rate" as approaches landing. As the plane landed, Morgan was heard praising the passenger for the miraculous landing. "Did you say the passengers landed the airplane?" the pilot responded. "Oh, my God. Great job", he added. According to FAA, the passengers planned to land at Boca Raton in Florida, US, but Morgan instead instructed Harrison to land at Palm Beach airport because it had a longer runway, and was less congested.

