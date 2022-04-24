Have you ever witnessed a wild bear on road? While the incident is not as common to witness, a video of similar such incident has left the internet baffled. The video which is doing rounds on the internet shows a bear wandering through downtown Asheville in North Carolina, that has grabbed the attention of many viewers on the Internet. No denying the fact that animals video are always fun to watch.

The video opens up to show a bear wandering on roads in North Carolina while a police officer escorting the bear. Also, the bear was seen moving calmly and it seemed as if it was enjoying the walk on the streets. However, the black bear could be seen looking back so as to make sure the officer was not behind him. "Walked upon this scene while leaving my office in downtown Asheville, hope the police escort helped this sweet baby get home safe!" wrote Barcas while sharing the video on Facebook.

The video has accumulated around 179K views accompanied by several reactions and comments as well. No denying the fact that videos that display the antics of animals can be the most adorable and heartwarming for many. For now, this video, where a bear is escorted to its way by an officer, the one who's certainly held a responsible post. This cutest gesture would make you too watch the video again.

Netizens' reaction to the video

The video has been doing rounds on the Internet since it was posted. It has accumulated several views from users on Facebook. "We must learn to co-habitat with each other and all of God's creatures. After all, humans are taking up all of their living space and they have no choice but to survive however they can," a user wrote. "He doesn’t even jaywalk! Good bear!!", a second user spelled. The third user wrote, "Wow!I love it and Happy Earths Day!"

Image: Facebook/@Cari Barcas