6 Waterspouts Spinning Together Off Gulf Of New Mexico Coast Leaves Internet Mesmerised

Joining the list of rarely occurring natural phenomenon is a group of waterspouts that emerged off the Louisiana coast in the Gulf of New Mexico, US.

Riya Baibhawi
US: Video of six waterspouts spinning together leaves internet mesmerised

Joining the list of rarely occurring natural phenomenon is a group of waterspouts that emerged off the Louisiana coast in the Gulf of New Mexico, US. Swirling together, all the six massive waterspouts have left people mesmerised. As per weather experts, Waterspouts are intense columnar vortexes that occur over a body of water. Meanwhile, rare footage of the event was recorded and shared on Facebook by a user named Frank LeDay.

Amid warnings of two potentially catastrophic storms, this unique phenomenon created quite a stir on the internet. Withing hours, photos and videos started emerging on Twitter with most of them showing the waterspouts spinning at an enormous speed. Some residents also claimed that two of them collided with the ground. However, most of them were left awestruck with a beautiful phenomenon. 

One user wrote, “Heard one or two made landfall and did some small damage as a tornado." while another wrote, "Multiple states experienced this" Yet another talked about the storms and wrote, "We have been warned against Laura and Marco." Yet another joked, "and the multi-tornado nightmare I've had since childhood is triggered once again". 

This comes as residents and tourists in Mexico's Quintana Roo state were relieved after tropical storm Marco changed its trajectory and appeared to spare the local beaches. Tropical storm Marco, which swirled over the Gulf of Mexico on August 22, is however predicted to hit the U.S. Gulf Coast as a hurricane later this week. Meanwhile, tropical storm Laura knocked utilities out as it battered Hispaniola, following a track forecast to take it to the same part of the U.S. coast, also as a hurricane.

 (With inputs from AP)

Image credits: Louisiana Oilfield /Facebook

 

 

