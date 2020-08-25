6 Waterspouts Spinning Together Off Gulf Of New Mexico Coast Leaves Internet Mesmerised

Joining the list of rarely occurring natural phenomenon is a group of waterspouts that emerged off the Louisiana coast in the Gulf of New Mexico, US. Swirling together, all the six massive waterspouts have left people mesmerised. As per weather experts, Waterspouts are intense columnar vortexes that occur over a body of water. Meanwhile, rare footage of the event was recorded and shared on Facebook by a user named Frank LeDay.

Internet stirred

Amid warnings of two potentially catastrophic storms, this unique phenomenon created quite a stir on the internet. Withing hours, photos and videos started emerging on Twitter with most of them showing the waterspouts spinning at an enormous speed. Some residents also claimed that two of them collided with the ground. However, most of them were left awestruck with a beautiful phenomenon.

There were 6 waterspouts simultaneously yesterday in the gulf of Mexico off the coast of Louisiana pic.twitter.com/sXKr9F5In3 — chasetruth (@agenda212030) August 22, 2020

6 waterspouts were spotted about 80 miles from the Louisiana shore. Photo by Frank LeDay. pic.twitter.com/TfSNp6OZMs — Black Hole (@konstructivizm) August 22, 2020

One user wrote, “Heard one or two made landfall and did some small damage as a tornado." while another wrote, "Multiple states experienced this" Yet another talked about the storms and wrote, "We have been warned against Laura and Marco." Yet another joked, "and the multi-tornado nightmare I've had since childhood is triggered once again".

Read: Mexico's Famous Floating Gardens Reopen After Virus Shutdown

Read: Mexico To Receive Over 2,000 Russia Vaccine Doses

Last time I saw something like that... I've never seen anything even remotely like that.



I'm guessing that movie did not end well for anyone except maybe the protagonist who gets picked up by aliens and gets to go to another planet? — TeenyGozer (@Teenygozer) August 22, 2020

If the world is gonna end, why not just bring over an asteroid already? This is too slow. Lol — 🇺🇸Bagel Cheese🇲🇽 (@TheBagel44) August 22, 2020

Which will come first? Republicans recognizing the reality of climate change and the need to aggressively address it, or The Gulf states being rendered uninhabitable wastelands due to once in a century super storms every year. — Bruce Allen (@BruceAl97473014) August 23, 2020

sigh of relief, there was a short window of opportunity after all.. pic.twitter.com/ivWsrmK9pQ — Tom Millar (@tommillar_uk) August 23, 2020

Yup. 2020: the end of times 🤣 — John-Carlos Estrada (@Mr_JCE) August 22, 2020

I saw the same thing on Lake Superior when I was a kid. My family was driving along the coastal scenic route. Was raining that day. Probably at least 5 or so. — Sharon Mount 🇺🇸🌼🌞👁️‍🗨️ (@SharonMount12) August 22, 2020

Read: Aspriring Lucha Libre Wrestlers In Mexico Set Up Ring

Read: Tropical Storm Marco Swirls Over Gulf Of Mexico

This comes as residents and tourists in Mexico's Quintana Roo state were relieved after tropical storm Marco changed its trajectory and appeared to spare the local beaches. Tropical storm Marco, which swirled over the Gulf of Mexico on August 22, is however predicted to hit the U.S. Gulf Coast as a hurricane later this week. Meanwhile, tropical storm Laura knocked utilities out as it battered Hispaniola, following a track forecast to take it to the same part of the U.S. coast, also as a hurricane.

(With inputs from AP)

Image credits: Louisiana Oilfield /Facebook

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.