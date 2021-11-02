US: Video Of Woman Coming Out Of Amazon Van Goes Viral; Deliveryman Fired | Watch

A video involving an Amazon delivery van and a woman in circulation on the internet is getting a lot of attention lately. The viral video depicts an Amazon van parked in the middle of the street. The driver opens the van's backdoor, and a woman using her cellphone steps out.

The 12-second video was shared on Twitter by a user named "i SEENT it," a week ago on October 25 with the caption, "Amazon delivery drivers are different!" A CCTV camera on the street captured the video. The camera begins by observing an Amazon delivery van parked in the middle of the street. The camera zooms in on the van's backdoor, which slowly opens and reveals the delivery man. Suddenly, a woman comes from the van wearing a black dress and appears to be using her phone as she moves out. The soundtrack shifts to Cardi B's Up as soon as she walks out.

Netizens react to video

The video has been shared many times on many platforms and has around a thousand views on Twitter. It has also invited a number of comments from netizens who were surprised by the video. One Twitter user wrote, "Well whose shopping cart was she on??? lmao kudos package well delivered." Another person commented, "What she was doing inside."

The video is from Tampa, Florida and the delivery person has been fired. According to Fox Business, Amazon's spokesperson, Maria Boschetti said that this does not reflect the high standards they have for their delivery service partners and their drivers. According to her, allowing unauthorised individuals to enter delivery vehicles is against Amazon rules, and the driver is no longer delivering products to Amazon customers.

Amazon delivery man caught drunk driving

In another incident this past week, Solon police in Ohio caught and charged a 31-year-old man named Conlin Sersig for drinking and driving an Amazon delivery van. Sersig, however, claimed he had not consumed alcohol, but police said he was arrested after failing field sobriety tests. Following Sersig's arrest, authorities discovered an open bottle of bourbon in the van, according to Cleveland 19 News.

