US: Viral Video Shows Hot Air Balloon Crashing Into California Field; Watch

Terrifying video footage captured by a man in California showed a moment when high-speed winds forced a packed hot-air balloon to crash the land. However, the airship's guide frantically urged people inside it to hang on and to stay inside the basket. The heart-pounding video is running viral on social media, leaving people terrified.

The dramatic 24-second footage first surfaced on TikTok, posted by Nicholas McCall on Friday. The video opens up with a close-up of the California resident in the basket of the balloon with several others as it flies above the town of Perris, which is located about 80 miles north of San Diego, as per the Daily Mail.

However, McCall, who recorded the clip as it was his first-ever hot-air balloon experience, seemed to be enjoying the ride with the rest of the group at first, filming the town and surrounding scenery below as the balloon floats high in the air.

What happened next?

Nicholas McCall, who managed to take out his phone and film the crash, explained in the caption, "My hot air balloon experience was going great until the winds picked up."

However, suddenly, the video cuts to the crash with high-speed wind slamming the balloon down. Meanwhile, the guide on the air balloon basket was heard saying 'Hang on! Hang on! Hang on!', 'Everybody hang on! Everybody hang on and stay in the basket!' he screamed.

As the shaky footage comes out, the guide constantly kept on saying 'In the basket with me! Stay on! Stay on! Stay on!'. However, McCall posted the video on Tik Tok detailing in the caption that all his group members survived the 20-second disaster,"

'Tik Tok we are all okay don’t delete", read the caption.

According to the study by the National Library of Medicine, over 12 years, nearly 80 balloon tours crashed in the US and were proven fatal.

Although there were no injuries reported, the video was also shared on Reddit and accumulated 87% upvotes accompanied by several comments.

The people on the social media platform seemed to be terrified by the incident. One user commented, "Omg!!! That’s insane. I bet that was so scary for all of you. How long did it take for her to recover from her injuries??".

Another user added, "Seems like a great experience to me."

