US: Viral Video Shows Sea Lions Chasing Away Beachgoers, Internet Calls It 'interesting'

Videos featuring animals' antics claim a massive viewership on social media. There is no denial of the fact that such videos are relishing and entertaining as well. Now, a video currently doing rounds on the internet featuring sea lions is worth rewatching. Sea lions are typically not dangerous. They are not aggressive and generally keep to themselves. There have been incidents when sea lions have injured humans.

In a viral video, people at a beach in the La Jolla area of San Diego can be seen running away as two sea lions chased a group. The woman who recorded the video told NBC that the sea lions were sleeping, but one of the women on the beach went "too close" to click a photograph. "They then woke up and started chasing people," she further added. Sharing the video on Twitter, a user wrote, "The sea lions at La Jolla Cove San Diego have had enough of the tourists".

The sea lions at La Jolla Cove San Diego have had enough of the tourists. 😂 pic.twitter.com/N1UgY4Ez78 — Anthea (@Anthea06274890) July 10, 2022

Further, the woman wrote, "I started recording because it was funny to watch, to see all these tourists getting blown away by these giant sea lions". Meanwhile, Lifeguards were on standby at the beach and ensured no one was injured. They also helped the sea lions leave the beach safely. Earlier, a viral video showed a sea lion trying to get out of the ocean. As it wriggles out of the sea, it slowly starts climbing up the stairs heading towards the swimming pool near the ocean. As it reached the pool, it dived in, took a lap, and then got out. Funnily enough, the sea lion then took over a man's lounging chair and starts relaxing atop it. The video garnered traction on the internet.

Netizens say, 'That’s awesome'

Ever since the video surfaced on social media, it has garnered around 31.5K views accompanied by likes and comments. The video has prompted people to react and put out their views. "Make The Beach Great Again for the Sea Lions.", a user wrote. The second user wrote, "going into the water while being chased by a marine mammal was an interesting choice lol". The third user wrote, "Wow! I thought that sea lions argued persistently, but politely".

Make The Beach Great Again for the Sea Lions. — BestDamnReferee,LLC (@Best_Damn_Ref) July 11, 2022

going into the water while being chased by a marine mammal was an interesting choice lol — Violet (@oceanicaliens) July 11, 2022

Wow! I thought that sea lions argued persistently, but politely... — Mark (@hitstheMark) July 11, 2022

Image: Twitter/@Anthea06274890