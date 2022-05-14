US Waitress Left Stunned After A Couple Gives Her Rs 63k Tip On Their Bill Of Rs 3,700

Sometimes a small gesture of kindness can light up somebody's hectic day. As of now, a viral incident at an American restaurant has lightened up the day of a waitress as she receives the most generous tip in 20 years of her career. Jennifer Vernancio from Rhode Island, US has been working as a waitress at The Big Cheese & Pub for roughly three and half years.

Jennifer is a mother of a 3-year-old child, and she was struggling to find a babysitter for her son while she worked at the restaurant. Jennifer told a local news outlet that she was “having a terrible morning” one Wednesday when she was asked to reach the restaurant at 11 a.m. The post was shared on Facebook with the caption, "Grateful. Angels wander among us, and for that we are grateful. Thank you to long-time patrons for their generosity!"

Jennifer also told that the first customer she served that day was a “super, super-nice gentleman and his wife.” Recently, the couple just ordered some sandwiches and then left after paying the bill. The man wished Jennifer a nice day and she too replied with a smile. But, Jennifer was unaware of what the customer had left for her on the table. To her wonder, the couple gave an $810 tip (around Rs 63,000) on a bill of just $48 (roughly Rs 3,719). Having received the tip of her lifetime, Jennifer could not believe her eyes and rushed to show the bill to her manager. The tip made a difference for the waitress who had been juggling her restaurant job and caring for her kids. She shared that earning a good income to provide for her children hasn’t been easy for her.

'You are Blessed': Netizens react

The post has accumulated several likes and comments. the post prompted many to put out their views. A user wrote, "Well deserved, you guys are great!" The second user wrote, "Best wishes for the couple who shown such a great generosity! Palestine and Yamin need some such kind of great people." The third user expressed, "You are Blessed."

Image: Facebook/@BigCheeseandPub