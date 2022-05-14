Last Updated:

US Waitress Left Stunned After A Couple Gives Her Rs 63k Tip On Their Bill Of Rs 3,700

US waitress receives the most generous tip in the 20 years of her career, she worked as a waitress at The Big Cheese & Pub for roughly three and half years. 

Written By
Purnima Mishra
US

Image: Facebook/@BigCheeseandPub 


Sometimes a small gesture of kindness can light up somebody's hectic day. As of now, a viral incident at an American restaurant has lightened up the day of a waitress as she receives the most generous tip in 20 years of her career. Jennifer Vernancio from Rhode Island, US has been working as a waitress at The Big Cheese & Pub for roughly three and half years. 

Jennifer is a mother of a 3-year-old child, and she was struggling to find a babysitter for her son while she worked at the restaurant. Jennifer told a local news outlet that she was “having a terrible morning” one Wednesday when she was asked to reach the restaurant at 11 a.m. The post was shared on Facebook with the caption, "Grateful. Angels wander among us, and for that we are grateful. Thank you to long-time patrons for their generosity!"

Jennifer also told that the first customer she served that day was a “super, super-nice gentleman and his wife.” Recently, the couple just ordered some sandwiches and then left after paying the bill. The man wished Jennifer a nice day and she too replied with a smile. But, Jennifer was unaware of what the customer had left for her on the table. To her wonder, the couple gave an $810 tip (around Rs 63,000) on a bill of just $48 (roughly Rs 3,719). Having received the tip of her lifetime, Jennifer could not believe her eyes and rushed to show the bill to her manager. The tip made a difference for the waitress who had been juggling her restaurant job and caring for her kids. She shared that earning a good income to provide for her children hasn’t been easy for her.

'You are Blessed': Netizens react

The post has accumulated several likes and comments. the post prompted many to put out their views. A user wrote, "Well deserved, you guys are great!" The second user wrote, "Best wishes for the couple who shown such a great generosity! Palestine and Yamin need some such kind of great people." The third user expressed, "You are Blessed."

Image: Facebook/@BigCheeseandPub 

READ | Viral video of cat caressing its adorable kittens leaves internet awestruck; Watch
READ | Swaran Ghar: Choking scene from Indian TV serial goes viral, netizens ask 'Is this real?'
READ | Ustad Zakir Hussain's pic as pallbearer bidding farewell to Pt Shivkumar Sharma goes viral
READ | Viral video shows snake drinking water from glass, netizens call it 'Unbelievable'; Watch
READ | Virat Kohli goes off on a rant after another cheap dismissal as reaction goes viral; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: US, Viral news, Rhode Island
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND