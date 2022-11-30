US Woman Abducted As Baby, Reunited With Family 51 Years After Disappearance

After half a century, in what would have been the oldest missing person case in the US, a 22-year-old American woman who was kidnapped as a toddler by a babysitter 51 years ago was reunited with her family in Fort Worth. The historic reunion between the woman and her actual family members happened in a private meeting and witnessed tears of joy and an emotional outpouring. Melissa Highsmith was a 22-month-old baby when she was abducted by a purported babysitter in 1971, according to The Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

The woman lived in Fort Worth most of her life as Melanie Brown and was clueless that she was actually kidnapped during her childhood. Her biological father, Jeffrie Highsmith, submitted DNA to 23andMe and he found a match as a close relative of Brown’s children. An amateur genealogist helped the biological father interpret the DNA results and search through the troves of public records to find Melissa. She was then reunited with her parents and two of her siblings 51 years after.

"It was just a mixture of joy and terrifying. Being terrified and excited and just trying to understand, you know, make sense of everything," Melissa Highsmith told Fox 4.

Credit: Twitter/@kryminalniie

'The most wonderful feeling in the world..'

Highsmith looked through photos of herself that she'd never seen before of her childhood, and described the experience as "overwhelming." She called the reunion the "most wonderful feeling in the world." "It's good to see what I looked like when I was a baby," she also reportedly told the American reporters. She was stunned that she went missing on Aug. 23, 1971. She was, at the time, given to a babysitter by her mother's roommate.

"We never gave up hope looking for her through the years. We had several tips, we would go off to other states. We would go off and talk to different girls and have DNA made, and our hopes were dashed. It was hard," Jeff Highsmith, Melissa's father was quoted as saying by Fox 4. "Her three children came up as my grandchildren, and as my wife's grandchildren. Alta's grandchildren. There could only be one reason for that, that Melissa was the mother," Melissa's father said. "When we got the news we were so overjoyed," he furthermore added.

The woman's biological family explained that the babysitter who abducted her also raised her. "She believes that it's the woman that raised her. She was 5'7, husky built. The description of the kidnapper was a man dressed in drag, but we believe that she was just disguised," Jeff Highsmith said.

The latter also spoke to officers, following which the Fort Worth police department released a statement. "Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD) is overjoyed to hear about how the Highsmith’s use of 23andme led them to Melissa. The Fort Worth Police Department will be conducting official DNA testing to confirm Melissa’s identity, and the department will provide an update once the official results have come in. The FWPD Major Case Unit will be working with the Highsmith family to continue the investigation into Melissa’s disappearance. Even though the criminal statute of limitations expired 20 years after Melissa’s 18th birthday, the Fort Worth Police Department is committed to completing this investigation to uncover all of the available information concerning Melissa’s abduction that occurred 51 years ago.," the statement published by the Fort Worth police department read.