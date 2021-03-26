US Woman Creates Guinness World Record For Furthest Arrow Shot Using Feet; See Pics

A US woman named Brittany Walsh has left netizens stunned with her phenomenal skills and an interesting Guinness world record (GWR). While taking to Instagram, the GWR informed that Walsh has set the record for the furthest arrow shot using her feet. Using her acrobatic skills, she supported herself on the hand and shot the arrow 12.31 meters away.

While sharing few images of Walsh, GWR said, “A performer for over 11 years, Brittany Walsh set the record for the furthest arrow shot using the feet - 12.31 meters. Having previously competed as a gymnast internationally, Brittany has since been honing her acrobatic skills in theatre and circus shows. She fired the arrow from 12.31 m (40 ft 4 in) and hit a target with a radius of 30.4 cm (1 ft) almost dead centre”. READ | Jiya Rai, 12-yr-old Autistic girl sets Guinness World Record; swims 36 km in 9 hours

According to the official GWR website, Walsh achieved the world record at Creston School in Portland, Oregon, USA. She has been performing her record-breaking skill in theatre and circus shows for over 11 years. She has also shown off her acrobatic archery at ‘The Late Show by David Letterman’.

Netizens call Walsh a ‘legend’

Meanwhile, the post, since being shared on social media, has received over 30,000 likes. Several internet users were even bowled over by her talent and called Walsh a “legend”. There were several users who even dropped fire or heart emoticons to express their reactions.

While one user wrote, “Awesome woman! Talented! You go girl!!” another added, “I’m speechless. That’s amazing!”. One user even jokingly wrote, “Meanwhile here’s me not being able to even lift a bow”. “This is the height of gymnastics,” added fourth.

(Image: GWR/Instagram)





