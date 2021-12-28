US Woman Delivers Baby; Gets A $550,000 Hospital Bill Despite Having Health Insurance

A woman in the United States received a hospital bill of more than half a million dollars after giving birth to her son. She received the hospital bill despite having a health insurance. Bisi Bennett from Florida, welcomed her son, Dorian, after she went into premature labour on November 12, 2020, reported CBS News. The baby was required to stay in the NICU for close to two months until January, 2021.

Bisi Bennett had selected Advent Health Orlando Hospital as it was covered under the hospitals listed by the insurance provider United Healthcare’s network. As the baby was due to be discharged from the hospital in January, after spending two months in the hospital, the hospital administration gave them a bill of $550,000. Bennett told CBS Mornings that she was stunned to receive this huge bill from the hospital as she had health insurance. Bennett’s employer had changed the healthcare provider to UMR in 2021 which led to confusion.

Hospital revised bill to $300 & apologised

The hospital had billed both UMR and United Healthcare for both years instead of giving the bill amount of 2020 to United Healthcare and bill amount of 2021 to UMR. As both, the companies refused to pay the hospital bill due to the error and the hospital then gave the bill to Bisi Bennett, as per the CBS report. She then contacted the hospital administration and told them to split the bill of two years, however, the hospital used to send her the same bill repeatedly. They even offered her a plan of paying nearly $46,000 every month. The issue over the hospital bill was resolved after Kaiser Health News contacted the hospital. The hospital administration then gave Bennett a bill of $300. Later, the hospital had apologised to her for the frustration that was caused.

