US: Woman Returns Home With $10 Mn After Pushing Wrong Button In Lottery Machine

It can be said sans any doubt that above anything else, the 'luck factor' is the biggest deciding point when it comes to winning lotteries, apart from anything else. There have been instances involving 'jackpots' wherein many returned home with their purses full. In a bizarre yet lucky outcome, a woman from California named LaQuedra Edwards won $10 million after accidentally pushing the wrong number on a Lottery Scratchers vending machine. In a press release regarding the incident, the California State Lottery mentioned that LaQuedra Edwards placed $40 into the machine at a Vons supermarket in Tarzana in November 2021. There is luck and then there is LaQuedra Edwards.

According to the California State lottery press release, Edwards was selecting what games she wanted when "some rude person" bumped into her, causing her to accidentally push the wrong number on the machine. "He just bumped into me, didn’t say a thing, and just walked out the door," the press release cited Edwards as saying. She was irritated not only because of the person who bumped into her but also because she had spent 75% of her Lottery money on one ticket, instead of being able to buy her usual selection of cheaper-priced favourites. But that feeling didn’t last long as went back home having won the jackpot.

How did Edwards win the jackpot?

After Edwards left the store and got back into her car, she began to scratch the ticket that she was pushed to buy and then realized that she had just won the game's top prize of $10 million. "I didn't believe it at first, but I got on the 405 freeway and kept looking down at [the ticket], I almost crashed my car. I pulled over, looked at it again and again, scanned it with my [California Lottery mobile] app, and I just kept thinking this can't be right," Edwards said, according to the press release. "I’m still in shock. All I remember saying once I found out how much I just won was, ‘I’m rich!’" she added.

However, this lucky woman who was so upset with the stranger for bumping into her might have perhaps felt thankful after getting the jackpot. Meanwhile, the Vons store where Edwards “accidentally” won her fortune got a $50,000 bonus just for selling the winning ticket, the one Edwards had no intention of buying. Meanwhile, she refused to face any questions from media.