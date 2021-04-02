US Woman Shares Photo Of Whale Spotted From Plane, Netizens Say 'fantastic Shot'

A woman in California, US, recently shared an incredible image of a whale she spotted in the ocean while she was flying about it in a plane. While taking to Twitter, Jasmine Childress, who according to her bio is a PhD Candidate at the University of California Santa Barbara, posted the snap and wrote that she “saw a freaking whale from a plane”. In the following tweet, Jasmine even said that she had been flying over Santa Barbara Channel in a “puddle jumper”, which flies much lower than commercial flights.

In the post, Jasmine said, “These reactions are a bit over-whale-ming (I had to), but I have a few notes”. She further explained, “I was flying over the Santa Barbara channel. I was in a puddle jumper much lower than commercial flights (with one other person + distance + masks!). Pretty sure it's a grey whale”.

Netizens call it a ‘fantastic’ shot

Since shared, Jasmine’s amazing photo has taken the internet by storm. The image has received more than 689,000 likes and thousands of comments. While one user wrote, “That's fantastic, just so you know. And there is no such thing as bad whale pictures from a plane. That's like saying a blank sheet of paper is empty. It's a freakin' WHALE that you captured while shooting across the sky at sonic speeds in a tin-can with a dinky plexiglass window," another added, "but can u imagine how gigantic they are considering u could see them from a freakin plane and they were underwater?!"

Another added, “It's kinda scary seeing how big the whale and ocean is and from the view of a plane the whale is tiny. Nature is truly mesmerising and terrifying”. “I love the first shot. Kinda concerned there are no pals palling around with it,” wrote third. “The whale's picture of the plane, however, did not impress his friends,” jokingly wrote fourth.

