US Woman Spots Mysterious 'figure' Standing Near Grandchild's Bed, Netizens Terrified

In a terrifying incident, a woman in the US named Tory McKenzie claimed that she spotted a mysterious figure standing over her granddaughter's bed and is now seeking the help of paranormal experts. Facebook page Ghosted UK shared an image from the CCTV camera, narrating the entire incident. McKenzie had set up a motion-activated camera at her son's house after getting to know her granddaughter Amber had been 'talking' to someone.

Unusual 'figure' spotted

For a few days nothing unusual was recorded. However, one day when the 41-year-old checked the footage from the room, she found a terrifying image of a "figure" standing inches away from Amber and her seven-month-old brother Michael. The figure reportedly had a horn on its head and long claws. UK Ghosted wrote that they are not allowed to share the entire video clip as of now.

Blown away on seeing the image, netizens took over the comment section. While few think its scary and creepy, other are suggesting ways to get rid of the demon. One person wrote that he thinks of teh figure as a human spirit as he said, "I am not sure about if it was a demon. Looks more human spirit than a demon. Probably a deceased family member. I would check some old family photos". Another person wrote, "They should get a psychic/medium, who can find out about this and show it the light. If that fails, then move. Also, get the kids out of that room & put them in with the parents". The image has managed to gather over 100 reactions. Lets see what the netizens have to say about it.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.