US: Woman Tracks 'cheating' Boyfriend By Using Apple AirTag; Murders Him Later

In yet another incident depicting the misuse of Apple's AirTag device, a US-based Indiana woman has been accused of killing her boyfriend for allegedly cheating on her. As reported by Fox News, the 26-year-old woman identified as Gaylyn Morris followed her boyfriend's movements by using the Apple AirTag and then found him with another woman, Out of rage, she ran over her vehicle on the man further killing him on the spot.

Notably, Apple AirTag is one of the most useful devices developed by the company which helps users to track their stolen or lost items. However, ever since its launch, the device is being misused for unwanted tracking or stalking purposes.

The aforementioned incident is one such example. Speaking about Gaylyn Morris, she told an eyewitness at the spot that her boyfriend was cheating on her and she found it after using AirTag to track him. When she reached the bar, she found her boyfriend identified as Andre Smith with another woman. When she was about to assault the woman with an empty wine bottle, her boyfriend intervened and in an act of revenge, she ran over him with her car, Fox News reported.

The local police, soon after receiving the information about the murder, rushed to the spot and arrested the woman.

Apple's update on misuse of AirTag

Earlier in February, following a slew of reports of Apple AirTag being misused by certain users, the company issued an update that will help in reducing unwanted tracking. As per the new updates, the users will be alerted if they are being tracked with an unknown device.

Sharing a blog post, it further said,

"AirTag was designed to help people locate their personal belongings, not to track people or another person’s property, and we condemn in the strongest possible terms any malicious use of our products. Unwanted tracking has long been a societal problem, and we took this concern seriously in the design of AirTag. It’s why the Find My network is built with privacy in mind, uses end-to-end encryption, and why we innovated with the first-ever proactive system to alert you of unwanted tracking. We hope this starts an industry trend for others to also provide these sorts of proactive warnings in their products."

Image: Unsplash/AP