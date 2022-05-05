US: Woman Unlocks Phone Using Her Saliva; 'Spitting Passcodes' Say Netizens

In a bizarre video, a woman was seen unlocking her phone using her saliva. Mila Monet from Miami, US called it her hidden talent while sharing the video. Flaunting her "skills" in a pub in front of a group of men, she kept her phone flat in her hand and started drooling on the keypad, and much to the surprise of her friends she unlocked the phone.

The viral video opens up to show a woman putting out drools of saliva on different numbers in order to unlock her phone successfully. She then looks up, flashing a smile, while wiping away at the corner of her mouth. The video was shared on Twitter with the caption, "A girl using her spit to unlock her phone". The video was posted by an account named Public Outsider.

A girl using her spit to unlock her phone. 🃏 pic.twitter.com/dhMfaj6dYV — Public Outsider (@publicoutsider) April 25, 2022

This hidden talent of Mila Monet gives a whole new meaning to the term 'hands-free'. This act by a woman even prompted one person to yell in disbelief, “What the F***?”, as per Daily Star. Apart from her friends, there was a group of onlookers in a crowded venue with loud music playing, who cheered Milla and seemed visibly impressed by her unique skills.

Netizens react

Internet users, on the other hand, were shocked and didn't expect the attempt to be succesful. The video grabbed the attention of many on the internet. The users were quick to weigh in their thoughts. “She's spitting facts…and passcodes”, a user wrote. Another commented, “I will never touch anyone else's phone ever again”.

“Her saliva is stronger than most relationships these days,” wrote a third.

The video had originally surfaced on TikTok, shared by the woman herself.



