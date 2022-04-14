US: Woman Uses 'Find My IPhone' App To Track Down Kidnapped Son, Stolen Car

Technology in today's time has been a boon for many of us, and the most commonly used device is a smartphone. From a mere portable calling device, the mobile phone, today, has become a gadget that can perform a multitude of tasks, including predicting the weather, clicking amazing photographs, performing as a music player, and in some cases catching a thief.

While the last point in the list may sound a little absurd, there have been quite a few instances where smartphones helped prevent theft or apprehend a thief. In the latest such instance, a woman from Georgia found her lost car as well as her son, thanks to her iPhone. The woman was able to track her car and son by using the 'Find My iPhone' feature of the Apple smartphone.

According to the US' Atlanta Police Department, the Georgia woman used the tracker app to find her son after the family's car was stolen with the nine-year-old still inside.

On April 4, Jerrica Moore of Georgia pulled into a parking lot and briefly exited her vehicle, leaving her keys and son in the car. The Atlanta Police detailed in the Facebook post that a man jumped into the car and sped off it with the kid inside the car.

“Officers immediately responded to the scene and began their preliminary investigation,” police wrote on Facebook.

iPhone tracker helps police locate thief

“Ms. Moore was able to track her son’s iPhone using ‘my location’ and relay real-time tracking information to officers. Atlanta Police with the assistance of Georgia State Patrol (GSP), Fulton County PD and the Fulton County Sheriff’s responded and used the tracking information to work at locating the vehicle", Atlanta PD informed in the Facebook post.

The police then added that an Atlanta officer was able to spot the vehicle that was closely pursued by GSP. The suspect attempted to flee from officers, but GSP was able to successfully execute a precision immobilization technique (PIT) to render the vehicle immobile.

The suspect was taken into custody without any further incident.

Meanwhile, the child didn’t appear to receive any injuries and was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Hughes Spalding Hospital to be evaluated by professionals.

The video of the incident grabbed the attention of netizens and since being shared it has garnered over 19k views accompanied by a plethora of comments.

"The compassion your officers had. Both with the rather crazed thief and that poor boy who didn’t understand what was happening. The love that young man must have felt for the officer when the officer held his face. Kudos to all of you! (sic)", a user wrote while another commented, "Best of all the child was not physically hurt... although may have been hurt mentally.. sad but the officers were and should be awarded for every way and anyway they dealt with this".

A third user exclaimed: "Great work!!! Thank you, Officers".

