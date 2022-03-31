US Woman Visits Disney World Every Month; Donates Plasma To Cover Costs: Report

Disney World is a massive craze amongst people around the world. But a woman in Philadelphia, United States, has taken her love for Disney World to the next level. She is so obsessed with the world of Disney that she has decided to visit the Walt Disney World in Orlando as her 2022 New Year’s resolution, once every month with her sister. The pair have visited the resort in January, February, and March with their latest “magical” adventure booked for April, reported Fox News.

A Die-heart fan of Disney World, Liz Gramlich works in inside sales. As per Fox News, her regular visits to Disney began in 2020. As COVID-19 hit the US, she and her sister started to notice that flight prices were dropping significantly. Now, with pandemic limitations being lifted and travel fees growing, Gramlich has gotten the innovative idea to cover portions of the costs. Gramlich told that she and her sister visited Disney about a dozen times over the previous two years.

"Disney in a day. Philly to Orlando and back in one day for $30 round trip", read the caption.

In 2020, Gramlich discovered that flights to Orlando from Philadelphia were only two hours, so she’d fly out for a one-day-only visit to the theme park. Gramlich said the visits became “a little extra thing to bring some magic and fun to our lives with everything going on in the world right now.”

“It became something that we bonded over,” she added.

In January of this year, Gramlich said she had an idea. “I was like, ‘Why don’t we do this every month?’". For Gramlich, it was the first time she had been to the resort since she was 3 years old. “This was brand new to us,” Gramlich told Fox News.

Donating plasma covered “the entire cost to go to Disney World"- Liz Gramlich

When Gramlich and her sister began visiting Disney World in the summer of 2020, the lowest price on round trip flights cost $25 from Philadelphia to Orlando. “That was cheaper than gas for a round trip somewhere,” Gramlich said. "Flight costs ultimately went up to about $50 for a round trip, but that was still less costly than the Uber or Lyft from the airport to one of the Disney World parks", Gramlich added.

Gramlich said she plans her monthly visit to Disney based on when the cheapest flights are. In addition, Gramlich donates her plasma up to twice a week, which helps her cover the costs of flights and hotels. At one time, the money Gramlich received for donating plasma covered “the entire cost of being able to go to Disney World,” including flights and other expenses. Gramlich keeps posting photos of her visit to Disney World on her Instagram handle.

(Image: Unsplash)