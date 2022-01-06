US Woman Who Earned Rs 1.4 Crore Selling Flatulence In Jars Hospitalised For Bad Diet

A 31-year-old woman from Connecticut, US, who made $200,000 (around Rs 1.4 crore) from flatulating in jars, announced her retirement after being hospitalised. Stephanie Matto, a former reality star, who made the ludicrous amount by relieving her flatulence into jars and selling it to her admirers, was recently taken to a hospital where, after blood tests and an electrocardiogram, doctors told her that it was due to excess gas inside her stomach caused by her frequent diets like beans, eggs and banana that got her hospitalised.

As per a report by Jam Press, Matto said that she felt she was having a stroke and that these were her final moments. She claims that after receiving requests on the adult-content website Unfiltrd, she started selling her 'farts' in November and made $200,000 from the business venture, charging $1,000 and offering a 50% discount over the holiday season. Stephanie produced up to 50 jars of flatulence every week.

Flatulence trade lands reality star in hospital

Matto said that she used to have around three protein drinks and a massive bowl of black bean soup within one day leading up to the hospital visit. She added that she could tell something wasn't right that night when she was resting in bed claiming that it was difficult to breathe and felt a squeezing sensation around her heart every time she tried to take a breath in, according to a report by Daily Mail. She then called her friends and asked them to transport her to the hospital. She didn't tell her doctors about the 'farting in the jar' but she did share her diet with them and it was quickly determined that it was a severe gas problem.

Stephanie also said that the diet was never long-term, and it always had a deadline. She claims that when she started this business, she ate largely protein muffins, smoothies, and hard-boiled eggs, according to the Daily Mail report. She also said that she has been enjoying black bean salad, onion, ham, and pepper omelettes, and a delicious protein smoothie with banana.

Stephanie receives mixed reactions on financial success

Despite her financial success, Stephanie has received mixed reactions. She said that while some people have appreciated her some have given her death threats, and others have advised her to commit suicide.

Stephanie said she tries not to react to them, the Daily Mail reported. The TV star added that they need to stop criticising people for their choices, especially if their actions have no negative consequences.

(Image: @StepankaMatto/Twitter)