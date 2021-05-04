US Woman Who 'wasn't Aware About Her Pregnancy' Gives Birth Mid-flight

An American woman, who did not know she was pregnant, gave birth to a baby on a flight from Salt Lake City to Honolulu. Lavinia Mounga, who was travelling to Hawaii on a “getaway”, started having contractions mid-flight. Fortunately, nurses and doctors, who were also on board immediately rushed to her aid. After a successful procedure, Mounga gave birth to a healthy baby boy, whilst flying over the Pacific Ocean.

Overwhelmed in the best ways. — Lavinia T Mounga (@luvinya) May 1, 2021

Mounga’s surprising story of childbirth created a stir on the internet after her passenger during the flight, Julia Hansen, shared the news on TikTok. “A baby was just born on this plane,” she wrote sharing a video of the event. In the video clip posted by Hansen, the passengers onboard the Delta flight can be heard applauding and congratulating the woman. Later on, Hansen also revealed that Mounga was completely unaware of her pregnancy.

Lavinia Mounga who had no idea that she was pregnant went into labour while flying to Hawaii. pic.twitter.com/72Gxkur5K8 — RETIRED OMUYAAYE (@ROmuyaaye) May 3, 2021

In a similar incident last month, a baby girl was born mid-air onboard IndiGo flight 6E 469 from Bengaluru to Jaipur. According to an official statement, the baby was delivered with the assistance of the crew onboard and effectively assisted by another passenger, Dr, Subahana Nazir who was travelling on the same flight. In a series of swift decision that led to the successful delivery of the baby, the crew also informed Jaipur airport to arrange for a doctor and an ambulance on arrival. Both, the mother and her newly-born child are safe and sound.

IndiGo mentioned, “Baby born on board IndiGo 6E 469 a baby girl was born mid-air onboard flight 6E 469 from Bangalore to Jaipur. The baby was delivered with the help of the IndiGo crew, effectively assisted by Dr Subahana Nazir, travelling with us on the same flight.”

What is the citizenship of babies born in flight?

There is no such rule that allows babies born in flight to get free travel. While babies being born mid-air is a rare occurring, there are three possibilities about the country that the child can claim as their own. If the airline in question has registered in a country that has signed the Convention on the Reduction of Statelessness, the child born on air will be granted the citizenship of that specific country. While at least 67 nations have ratified the convention, India has not done the same. Hence, a baby born in any ‘Indian carrier’ is subjected to different rules.

Another rule states that the baby will be granted citizenship whose airspace the baby was delivered in. This protocol is followed by several countries including the United States. But if neither option is available, the baby gets the nationality of either parent and hence, the citizenship of the baby born mid-air is subjective.

