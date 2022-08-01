Last Updated:

US Woman's Bhangra Dance Video Goes Viral; Netizens Hail 'perfect' Moves

A US woman has been winning hearts on the internet, A video of her bhangra performance goes viral, which shows her slaying in the energetic dance form.

Purnima Mishra
It's heartwarming to see people from different countries trying to follow Indian culture. As of now, a US woman has been winning hearts on the internet. A video of her bhangra performance that is going viral shows her slaying in the energetic dance form. 

The viral video opens up to show a woman, Omala, performing bhangra in her kitchen wearing a T-shirt and leggings. She gracefully performed to the song Chidi Blauri, sung by Mannat Noor and Ammy Virk. With a smile on her face, she grooved enthusiastically, winning the hearts of netizens. Sharing the video on her Instagram account, Omala wrote, "Something slow for today". 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The bhangra video has gained traction on the internet and has garnered 1.3 million views and 95.5K likes. A user wrote, "hell yes, you had the swag and attitude and perfectly done steps to traditional Bhangra! Whoot whoot". A second user wrote, "So beautiful Bhangra u r so cute". A third user wrote, "Oh my gosh you have done it so beautifully".

