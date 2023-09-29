US Woman's Funeral-themed Pregnancy Announcement Photoshoot Goes Viral

Quick links:
In an unconventional and thought-provoking manner, 23-year-old Cheridan Logsdon from Kentucky announced her pregnancy through a bizarre-themed photoshoot that caught the attention of many.
Logsdon donned a black gown and veil for her pregnancy photoshoot, which was centred around a funeral theme.
In one image, Logsdon is seen wiping her eyes, while in the next, she's holding a sonogram while wiping her eyes—an expression of the transformative journey ahead.
The final photo featured Logsdon in a little black dress and jacket, gazing away from the camera while clutching the sonogram.