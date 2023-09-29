Last Updated:

US Woman's Funeral-themed Pregnancy Announcement Photoshoot Goes Viral

In an unconventional and thought-provoking manner, 23-year-old Cheridan Logsdon from Kentucky announced her pregnancy through a bizarre-themed photoshoot.

What’s Viral
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
US woman
1/6
Image: Cheridan Logsdon/Facebook

In an unconventional and thought-provoking manner, 23-year-old Cheridan Logsdon from Kentucky announced her pregnancy through a bizarre-themed photoshoot that caught the attention of many. 

US woman
2/6
Image: Cheridan Logsdon/Facebook

Logsdon donned a black gown and veil for her pregnancy photoshoot, which was centred around a funeral theme.

US woman
3/6
Image: Cheridan Logsdon/Facebook

In one image, Logsdon is seen wiping her eyes, while in the next, she's holding a sonogram while wiping her eyes—an expression of the transformative journey ahead. 

US woman
4/6
Image: Cheridan Logsdon/Facebook

These indoor studio shots were followed by outdoor photoshoots in a forest setting.

US woman
5/6
Image: Cheridan Logsdon/Facebook

The final photo featured Logsdon in a little black dress and jacket, gazing away from the camera while clutching the sonogram.

US woman
6/6
Image: Cheridan Logsdon/Facebook

Sharing these photos on her Facebook account, Logsdon wrote, "RIP to be kid-free! At the ripe age of 23, the young and turns, rich auntie has finally transitioned over to a mother."

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: Highlights from couple's pre-wedding festivities

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: Highlights from couple's pre-wedding festivities
Fukrey 3 screening: Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Varun Sharma, Kritika Kamra attend

Fukrey 3 screening: Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Varun Sharma, Kritika Kamra attend
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com