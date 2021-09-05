US Zoo Posts Pics Of Rescue And Treatment Of Smallest Ever Manatee Calf, Netizens Applaud

These days zoological parks share some of the cutest videos on the internet that ultimately become viral content when landed on social media platforms. While some are appealing, several win the hearts of millions of netizens every day. In a similar heartwarming post, a United States-based zoological garden, ZooTampa, on August 30, shared three photographs of the smallest ever manatee calf. According to the social media post, the manatee calf is the smallest creature on the list of rescued animals by the zoo authorities. The fully aquatic, herbivorous marine mammal, also known as 'sea cow', has been observed. Have a look at the Facebook post:

"Our David A Straz, Jr. Manatee Critical Care Center received another tiny patient this week, and she is the smallest rescued orphan calf we have treated," read the Facebook post of the zoo. According to the social media post, the female manatee weighed in at 44lbs and was found in the Gulf of Mexico, near Venice in Sarasota County. The orphan calf was rescued by Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium and MyFWC Florida Fish and Wildlife field staff and brought to the zoo. ZooTampa, which is home to more than 1,100 animals and famous for having one of the most beautiful, tropical zoological settings in the world, in its Facebook post, said that the calf has been doing well under the careful watch and care of the Animal Care team and Veterinary team.

Netizens applaud efforts of zoo authorities. Here are some reactions:

Meanwhile, the post that was shared on August 30, is now viral on the social media platform. Since being shared, it has amassed over twelve hundred reactions. Several netizens have filled the comment section with tonnes of appreciation messages. "Thank you, Mote Marine and FWC and whoever alerted the proper people. she is melting my heart. Grow big and strong little one!," commented such user. "Poor baby! So sad she is orphaned! Can she be given a “surrogate” mom? Thank you ZT for taking care of this precious baby!" read the comment of a social media user named Dawn Vogel-Colello. "I got the joy of seeing these babies on Saturday. One of the workers took the time out of her busy day to educate us on quite a bit of thing about manatees!" commented the third user. "Awww...seriously would be a dream to get a behind the scenes experience with the babies," read the comment of the fourth user.

Image Credit: @ZooTampa Facebook