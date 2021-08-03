'Use Only Permitted Cuss Words': Chandigarh Sports Complex Rules Leave Netizens In Splits

Every sports complex has a set of rules and regulations, which the members have to follow in order to avail the services, and so does the Lake Sports complex in Chandigarh. The management of this Chandigarh-based sports complex recently released the list of rules to be followed by the members, and the same has gone viral on social media. The reason being, it has some very unique set of rules.

The list of rules dated August 1, 2021, right at the onset emphasised the need for ‘gym suits’ for gym users and the use of ‘approved undergarments. "Special attention to be paid to undergarments. The list and samples of such garments are kept in the office. Members can bring their garments to the office for approval stamping," the list stated.

The list also emphasised the need to maintain hygiene inside the gym, and for the same, picked up the issue of socks. "Socks must be washed every day. Members found wearing dirty and foul-smelling socks will be fined if they fail the smell test." There were similar rules for body odour. "Please use good quality body odour," it stated. It also directed the gym members to shave their legs to avoid ‘unnecessary attention', and vowed to ‘depilate’ people who are found to not have shaved legs and not preserve the decorum.

That's not all, the sports complex also barred the members from making loud noises while lifting heavyweights. Pointing out that ‘foul language’ was not allowed, it paved way for the use of some 'permitted expletives'. "List of permitted bad words in Punjabi is available with us," it added.

However, a trainer at the sports complex told news agency ANI that the management has not issued the notice. "Somebody must have done this mischief as we remain closed on Monday, we're checking CCTV footage to find out," he said.

