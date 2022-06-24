User's Tweet Complaining About 'insane' YouTube Ads Goes Viral; Netizens Can Relate

From watching entertainment-related content to learning new things, YouTube has become an important part of people's lives. The platform has content for all generations like news, vlogs, cartoons, videos related to studies, etc. While watching your favourite song album or a teaser of an upcoming film, who likes interruptions? But, these YouTube ads have come up with their share of problems, which was seen after an innocuous nine-word YouTube tweet about the platform’s frequent advertisement went viral.

Taking to a micro-blogging website, a user who goes by the handle “@wydccalamity” wrote, “Youtube having THREE ads before a video is insane.” This tweet went viral as it resonated with YouTube users worldwide and soon grabbed much online attention.

Many people even came up with the problem of age-appropriate advertisements.

Youtube having THREE ads before a video is insane — 𝐚-𝐚𝐫𝐨𝐧 (@wydccalamity) June 22, 2022

After the tweet went viral, YouTube which earns most of its revenue from advertisements, replied to the criticism and wrote, “Hey there – this may happen w/ a certain type of ad format called bumper ads (since they’re super short, only up to 6 secs). but we appreciate your honest feedback & will be sure to share it w/ the appropriate team!”

This response from the platform failed to satisfy the netizens as one user came up with the issue of back-to-back ads that are unskippable,

"Even worse when you can’t skip those 15-second ads," wrote the user.

Netizens say, 'YouTube having ads is insane'

The viral post has struck a chord with Twitteratis and has garnered over 3 lakh likes and over 23,000 retweets.

As the tweet sparked the debate on Twitter, a user responded, “totally false…your bumper ads are 25 seconds long..in some cases..35 seconds…do not lie here saying your bumper ads are only 6 secs long.”

The second user expressed, "Then they have an ad every 2-3 minutes of a video."

The third user raised the point of inappropriate ads, "While you are at it, can you stop putting condoms ad, which can’t be skipped and ain’t age-appropriate. Watching them while waiting for a baby shark to play is ‘difficult.’"

Image: Unsplash