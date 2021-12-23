Uttar Pradesh: Police Register Case Against Woman Seen Firing Gun In Viral Video

Celebratory fire is not uncommon in Uttar Pradesh and in yet another incident that could have cost someone their life or could have become the reason for an irreparable loss, a woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzzafarnagar was seen firing in a residential area to celebrate her birthday in a viral video.

The video that has gained a lot of backlash and fury on social media platforms, shows a young woman firing a hand pistol in a narrow street of Muzzafarnagar in the middle of the night. Blue and red lights flashing in the background and celebratory music being played aloud can be heard, as the woman takes out the gun and fires it in the dingy lane consisting of homes and multi-storeyed buildings without a sense of hesitation.

Watch: Woman fires gun in UP's Muzzafarnagar to celebrate

While the police have not identified the woman yet, a Twitter user claimed that the woman in the video is a resident of Ram Leela Tilla, Nagar Kotwali area and she along with her brother were indulged in the celebratory firing. The Twitter user had also informed the name of the man who was seen accompanying the woman in the viral video and said that the man is Akash Dahria, the woman’s brother.

In the tweet, the Twitter user wrote, “The video of the firing of youth Akash Dahria and his sister, resident of Ram Leela Tilla of Nagar Kotwali area, is going viral.”

Muzzafarnagar police register case against woman, those accompanying her

After the widely circulated video went viral, the Muzzafarnagar Police has taken note of it. Informing in a tweet, Muzaffarnagar Police said that they've filed a case and are taking legal action against her and those who were accompanying her.

In its tweet, Muzzafarnagar Police said, “A related case in the police station Kotwali Nagar has been registered under relevant sections, advance legal proceedings are going on.”

सम्बन्धित प्रकरण में थाना कोतवाली नगर पर सुसंगत धाराओँ में अभियोग दर्ज है, अग्रिम विधिक कार्यवाही प्रचलित है। — MUZAFFARNAGAR POLICE (@muzafarnagarpol) December 23, 2021

Earlier, in August 2020, in a similar case, two persons were arrested for alleged involvement in celebratory firing during an occasion in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police had informed. Similarly, two youths were seen shooting rounds of celebratory gunfire on the night of Diwali in 2019. Subsequently, they were identified as Arvind Jaiswal and Ankit Joshi, residents of Kanpur.

(Image: @MKandhalvi/Twitter)