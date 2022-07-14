Uttarakhand: Police Finds Woman's Lost Phone Worth Rs 65K; Netizens Appreciate Effort

No denying that it is stressful and depressing to lose a phone as it contains all the credentials and personal information of a person. But still, there are the lucky ones who get their lost phones back, and it becomes even more special if the phone is a flagship. As of now, a woman went through the same experience, when she lost her iPhone while visiting the Lakshman Jhula in Rishikesh. However, thanks to Uttarakhand Police, she got her phone back.

Sharing the post, the Uttarakhand Police wrote on Instagram, "The woman who came to visit Laxmanjhula told that her Apple iPhone mobile is lost somewhere in the crowd near Janaki bridge, which costs ₹65000/-. With the tireless efforts of the police personnel, the mobile was found and handed over to them safely. The woman was very happy to get the mobile.” Thanks to the tireless efforts of the police personnel deployed in the area, the phone was found and finally returned to the woman.

Netizens laud Uttarakhand police; 'Good job'

The post went viral since it was shared and has grabbed the attention of many on the internet. The viral post has also garnered several likes and comments. These efforts of the police were lauded by many. "Salute for Uttarakhand police", a user wrote. A second user wrote, "Nice work UK Police". A third user expressed, "Proud of our Uttrakhand police".

(Image: @uttarakhandpolice/Instagram)