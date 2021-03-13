Uttarakhand Police Takes A Dig At Virat Kohli, Deletes Tweet After Facing Backlash

Uttarakhand Police on Friday took a sarcastic jibe at India skipper Virat Kohli after his dismissal at zero against England in the first T20. With an intention to raise driving awareness, Uttarakhand Police trolling Virat Kohli in return didn't go down well with the netizens.

"A helmet is not enough! It is necessary to drive in full consciousness or else you can get out on zero just like Kohli," Uttarakhand Police's official Twitter handle wrote. Many called this tweet 'rude' and 'a disgrace'.

One user wrote, "this isn't a good way to teach or aware someone by criticising a person for his bad performance on the field." While another said, "Unreal disrespect towards someone who won your country most number of games in the previous 8-10 years.' [sic] READ | Virat Kohli falls to THIS unwanted career first after duck in 1st T20I vs England

In the match, Kohli got out on a duck in an attempt to add quick runs to the scoreboard. Kohli was caught by Chris Jordan off Adil Rashid's delivery in the third over and with this, India was reduced to 3/2. England secured a comfortable eight-wicket win over India in the first T20I here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday. With this victory, the Eoin Morgan-led side has gained a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Netizens react

Sorry, But this is not a good post from a verified Govt organisation handle to troll the Player of such a highest calibre. Over that, he is a Captain of Indian National Cricket Team.

No offence on the message conveyed,but this tweet is a disgrace!#ViratKohli

@uttarakhandcops https://t.co/XPlv0QJax9 — Shankar Singh Rajput (@Shankar_2107) March 13, 2021

UTTARAKHAND POLICE, (NOW) YOUR IQ LEVELS ATTAINED NEW LOWS (IN) ABYSS



ðŸ”´ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ðŸ”´ https://t.co/D3PkBApvI5 — rajesh ramandeep rahbar reuben nagarâœ‹ (@iamrajeshnagar) March 13, 2021

Immaturity on behalf of the Uttarakhand police.... They should have tried out some better examples — Bhuban Patnaik . (@Bhuban64039498) March 13, 2021

Such a sham full commitment from police department

You can't troll india's pride Virat kohli https://t.co/gyOEOCLSHW — NOPTION (@NourozeZ) March 13, 2021

(With ANI inputs)

