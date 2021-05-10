Varanasi Cop Helps A Thirsty Stray Dog By Operating Hand Pump, Netizens Hail Kindness

An adorable image which has surfaced on the internet shows a cop helping a thirsty dog in quenching its thirst. Uploaded by IPS Officer Sukirti Madhav Mishra on official Twitter handle, the image beautifully displays kindness. However, the image was initially shared by Police Media News and has garnered attention from netizens from all across social media. The image has now gone viral with netizens sharing the image all over the internet.

"Humanity still exists"

“If a man loves dogs, he is a good man. If dogs love a man, he is a good man.! Incredible Banaras..!”, read the caption of the image. In the image, the cop can be seen operating a hand pump so that a thirsty stray dog is able to drink water from it. The image has filled the hearts of netizens and they just cannot get enough of it. Let’s have a look.

If a man loves dogs, he is a good man.

If dogs love a man, he is a good man.!



Incredible Banaras..! pic.twitter.com/Wu4e6KVxdd — Sukirti Madhav Mishra (@SukirtiMadhav) May 7, 2021

Since uploaded, the image has managed to gather over 25K likes. "Not only in VNS but anywhere in India. Indians live peacefully with animals. Dogs, cats, bids and cattle are part and partial of daily life of a common Indian", wrote a Twitter user. Tweeples can be seen Retweeting the video with their own caption. In the caption, one person wrote, "In the middle of all this mayhem, the world is still full of random acts of kindness".

Humanity still exists ❤️🙏🏻❤️ https://t.co/gpDWfSytBk — Dipujit Sarma (@Dipujit_Indian) May 8, 2021

What a soothing view in these times. https://t.co/jGFbZFXAd8 — Abhishek Raj (@RajTheNewEra) May 8, 2021

❤️kindness is not a fashion statement

It comes naturally to people.



Thank you for sharing this Sukritiji https://t.co/gz4fd0f93f — लिपि का आभूषण (@LipikaB) May 8, 2021

Retirement party for dog

In another incident, the Doctor’s Medical Center in Florida arranged a retirement party for a dog who had her last day at the centre. According to the caption of the images, one of their longtime Service League volunteers, Geri Azevedo, had been bringing her sweet therapy dog Tassy to the hospital for more than eight years. “Over that time, Tassy’s gentle nature has brought joy and solace to so many”, read the caption. Now, Geri will continue as a volunteer at the centre but 12-year-old Tassy will be enjoying her retirement at home.

(Image Credits: Twitter/SukirtiMadhav/PTI)

