Last Updated:

Vegan Guests Served Leaves And Fruit Slices At Wedding, Netizens Call It 'rude' & 'absurd'

A picture has gone viral on the internet which shows the photo of the 'vegan option' that was served during the wedding. Netizens are displeased with the food.

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
Vegan Food

Image: Twitter/@nerdzrope


A vegan diet or plant-based diet is the latest trend as people have started adopting new dietary habits. In a vegan diet, people eat foods made from plants and it does not involve food that comes from animals including dairy products and eggs. Accommodating all kinds of dietary preferences of the attendees in a wedding is a task for the people who are getting married. Recently, a picture has gone viral on the internet which shows the photo of the 'vegan option' that was served during the wedding. The picture has grabbed the attention of social media users, who have reacted to the post. 

A Twitter user, who goes by the name @nerdzrope has posted a picture of the vegan food that was served at a wedding. The microblogging user shared the image alongside the caption "Vegan option at a wedding." In the picture, the plate had green leaves with three slices of fruit with ketchup splashed over the dish. Take a look at the post:

Netizens call it 'absurd'

Since being posted, the picture has garnered thousands of likes and several reactions. Netizens disappointed with the lack of vegan food options at the wedding shared their views in the comments section. Some of the users even shared their experiences at weddings. One user commented, "That is absurd and rude - it almost feels deliberately so -Not cool and ZERO excuse." Another user wrote, "Not all wedding venues are the same! I was blown apart by the effort put in here to create something unique for me." Another user commented, "That's inexcusable for someone who isn't vegan. Even more so for anyone who doesn't eat animal products." Another user commented, "We’re planning a fully vegan wedding for this fall, curious to see how the SAD folks will react."

READ | 'Lion doggo' wins internet with adorable camouflage in viral video | Watch

Image: Twitter/@nerdzrope

READ | Happy New Year: Video of cute doggo viewing fireworks welcoming 2022 goes viral; Watch
READ | Viral Video: Doggo enjoys 'time of his life' while continuously jumping over human hurdles
READ | 'Baahubali' actor Tamannaah grooves on 'Kodthe' song in new social media challenge; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Vegan Food, Twitter, trending news
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com