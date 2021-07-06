Vegan Protestor Pours Fake Blood In KFC; Protests Against 'holocaust' Of Animals | WATCH

A vegan protestor stormed a KFC restaurant in Melbourne, Australia to protest against the killing of animals in the food industry. In the shocking video that has emerged from the incident, the protester identified as Tash Peterson can be seen pouring a bottle of fake blood all over the restaurant, its counters, and herself as a 'mark of protest'.

In the video posted on Facebook, the girl walks in with a megaphone that plays the sound of animals in pain. She then proceeds to pour fake blood on the restaurant floor as other fellow protestors walk in holding placards. Another protestor behind her plays a video on an LED screen showing how millions of chickens are culled in the poultry business. Meanwhile, the staff in the restaurant continue to remain calm as the protestor pours the fake blood on the counter.

Dubbing KFC as animal abusers and comparing the culling of animals to the 'holocaust', the girl yells on the megaphone--"The world's longest and largest holocaust in history is happening right now in the meat, dairy and egg industries. If you are not a vegan, you are an animal abuser."

The protest continued for another 10 minutes after which the local police arrived at the restaurant and asked the vegan protestors to leave.

"Non human animals are enslaved in concentration prisons where they are subjected to rape, torture, abuse and mutilation before they're sent to murder factories where they are brutally murdered as babies (gas chambers, electrocution, bolt gunning and throat slitting). If you're not vegan, you're an animal abuser.Abolish animal slavery, end the animal holocaust," said the post by Tash Peterson.

Watch the video of the vegan protestor below

