Vegetable Pizza With Ice Cream: Latest Fusion Food Leaves Netizens Displeased; WATCH

Recent years have been a period of constant food experiments. From pineapple pizza to dosa burger to nutella biryani, the trend of creating fusion food is gaining momentum on the internet. While some bizarre food trends are appreciated online, others are usually ridiculed for leaving people with bad taste. In a recent viral video, a street vendor making "ice cream pizza" didn't seem to go well with social media users.

In the viral video, a street-side vendor was seen preparing a pizza using chocolate sauce along with vanilla and strawberry ice cream. Interestingly, toppings for the pizza included cheese, bell peppers, onions, capsicum and other vegetables.

The video was shared online via an Instagram user RJ Rohan, who has 24.2K followers. The video was posted under the caption, "Comment me 'Cheee' likhe (Write Cheee in the comment section)". Soon after the video was shared, it disgusted social media users. In fact, at the end of the clip, the man who tasted the pizza to review it was seen making sickening faces. He acted as if he was on the verge of puking.

Watch the viral video below:

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 700 likes and numerous comments with users suggesting that the street vendor should throw the weird dish in the dustbin.

'Yukkk', says Internet

Seeing the video, many users took to the comments section to share their reactions to the video. While one user wrote, "I can't have this pizza," another jokingly wrote, "Bhai isko kha ke kahi taton ka cancer na ho jaye (Brother, by eating this, i shouldn't get the teeth cancer)."

A person commented, "Agar kisi ko bimar hone ka man kar raha hai to, try Jarur Karen (If someone feels like getting sick, then they must try this pizza)." "I want to puke in the face of man who thought of putting onion on chocolate sauce," a netizen remarked. "Yukkkk," said the fifth one.

"Bhagwan ji maaf nahi karege. Cheeeeeeeeeeeee," one more social media user commented. "I am sure you paid the pizza guy to make it for you!!! (sic)" was one person's observation.