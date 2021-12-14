Vendor Making Black Detox Idlis Leaves Netizens Baffled, Says 'please Stop'

When it comes to food, there is no dearth of creativity on social media. Bizarre food combinations often shared netizens tend to take the internet by storm. Some people enjoy putting their own touch on the basic flavour to create a new fusion dish, sometimes, the dishes garner praises from the netizens, while other times they receive criticism from people. Adding to the list is a new black coloured ‘detox idli’ that has surfaced on the internet.

The video of the dish has been shared by the user who goes by the name eatographers on Instagram. In the video posted on the photosharing site, a person is shown pouring black idli batter on the steamer. The person added ghee over the cooked idlis and sprinkled some ingredients and served them with coconut chutney. The caption of the video reads, "Ever tried black idli?" Watch the video here:

Netizens react to 'Black idli'

The video of the dish has garnered the attention of netizens and has garnered over 73,000 likes and several reactions. Netizens who were baffled to see the bizarre food combination shared their reactions.One user commented, "Why why why????? Or ha please black idlis matter nahi bolna." Another user commented, "NHI MATLAB KUCH BHI ABB SAB 1 SAL BAD RAINBOW IDILI BANE GEE KYA." Another individual wrote, "Hadd hai yaar koi maggie me chocolate dalta hai to koi idli kali banata hai. Bas karo yaar." Check out some user reactions:

In September, another weird dish, 'Butter Chicken Golgappa' had surfaced on the internet. Golgappe, which usually has potato, snacks, spicy water and sweet water filling, instead had creamy pieces of butter chicken in it. A user, who goes by the name @AarKiBolboBolo on Twitter, has shared the picture of 'Butter Chicken Golgappe'. The dish garnered mixed responses as some of the users did not like the combo, however, few users thought that it could taste nice.

Sh1t no one needs in life 🤢🤮🤢🤮 pic.twitter.com/TlcjwhCtMT — Devlina ‏‎دیولینا (@AarKiBolboBolo) September 25, 2021

Image: Instagram/@eatographers