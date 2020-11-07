Venezuelan Artist Create Artworks With Recycled Cardboard, Hangs Them At Bus Stands

A Venezuelan artist, Susan Applewhite, is using recycled cardboard as her canvas and hanging image of flora and fauna at vandalised Caracas bus stops. According to the Associated Press, the billboard spaces of bus stops in Venezuela’s capital have become an open-air gallery for Susan as they have been falling apart because there are no municipal funds for their upkeep and no potential advertisers to promote their products on the billboards. However, in a bid to “build a better tomorrow,” the 44-year-old artist decided to give some joy to people who have endured years of hardship.

While speaking to the media outlet, Susan said that “pleasing people” and “giving a touch of beauty” is the main motivation of the project. She said that she aims to show that waste materials can be reused and the goal is to at least briefly leave behind the “situation we are living”. Venezuela is in economic and political decline for many years. The situation in the country is characterised by rising crime, high inflation, poverty, failures of public services and the deterioration of the country’s public infrastructure.

Susan determined to ‘build better tomorrow’

Susan recalled the time in 2017 when police and anti-government protests clashed almost daily for more than 100 days in Caracas. She said that at that time she worked home due to road closures. Her art had accumulated at her home and she no longer had room to store. She said that then one day while walking in Caracas, she realised that bust stop billboards spaces could serve as a display for her work.

The 44-year-old, who began working in art in 1998 after her aunt took her to a painting workshop, said, “All my life, I have been interested in water materials”.

Over time, her work has evolved from protests art to images of marine life, plants and other images. Susan hopes that displaying art in public spaces can help combat crime and motivate people to return to the streets for recreation. She said that she is determined to her bit in building a better tomorrow.

(Image & Inputs: AP)

