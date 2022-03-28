A laughter moment during the serious proceedings in the Rajya Sabha last week left netizens and members of the house in splits. The Vice President of India stole the moment by raising a question about actor-turned-MP Suresh Gopi's beard as his bearded look left Venkaiah Naidu, who is the Chairman of the Upper House, utterly confused. The video was shared on Twitter when it went viral for the hilarious query. The viral video seemed to be a good stressbuster on the Internet.

HAHAHA! Our VP @MVenkaiahNaidu Garu and his wicked sense of humour! Never a dull moment with him around! Suresh Gopi this time!



Yappa! 😂 #CannotAbleTo #EpicLol pic.twitter.com/WfhZ6NIsYb — मङ्गलम् (@veejaysai) March 25, 2022

When the BJP MP from Kerala stood up to deliver his oration, VP Naidu seemed to be surprised by the new look of the MP. He then asked a question "Is this mask or beard?" in Hindi. The MPs in the House broke into laughter as the query was answered by MP Suresh Gopi as he explained that it was his new look for the movie. The Rajya Sabha Chairman appeared to be satisfied by the answer and asked the Rajya Sabha MP to continue with his address. Laughter echoed in the House as the MP explained that this new look was for his upcoming film.

Query leaves netizens in splits

As the video was posted on Twitter, it grabbed the attention of the online community. The video was originally posted on the Rajya Sabha TV YouTube channel and was then posted by a Twitter user on his handle. "HAHAHA! Our VP @MVenkaiahNaidu Garu and his wicked sense of humor! Never a dull moment with him around! Suresh Gopi this time! Yappa!," read the caption. Since then, the video had garnered a huge number of views and likes. The Twitterati was seen putting out their hilarious reactions in the comments section. "Haha... This is really funny," a user commented. "Someone should collect and edit a long video of all the funny videos of @MVenkaiahNaidu Garu. Excellent stress-busters! Much needed laughter therapy!," a second one wrote. The third user said, "The funniest part is Venkaiah Naidu reaction afterwards .... as if he is doubt is now cleared ..... Legend for a reason .. of course we still remember Sweden ki Biden remark."

Image: Twitter/@veejaysai