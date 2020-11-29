'Vibing Cat' Fame Turkish Musician Creates Rendition Of 'Kaliyon Ka Chaman', Watch Video

A blind Turkish musician who gained famed by featuring in the ‘vibing cat meme’ has once again left the internet amused. This time Bilal Göregen has created a stir on the internet with his melodious rendition of popular Hindi song Kaliyon ka Chaman. Earlier this year, Göregen had caught eyeballs after a hilarious meme showed an animated cat bobbling its head on his music.

In a video clip posted on his official YouTube Channel, Göregen could be seen singing Kaliyon ka Chaman and playing his musical instrument simultaneous. He begins by making the musical sounds with his mouth, before starting off with the lyrics. Although he mispronounces several Hindi words, it is his energy and zeal that has left the internet cheering for him.

Since shared earlier this, the nearly four-minute long video has been viewed over 1,648,719 times. In addendum, netizens have flocked the post to laud his talent with many of them being Indians. "Love from India” wrote a user. “He is a complete orchestra himself,” added another appreciating his talent. Yet another user wrote," When the pandemic ends first concert will be performed by Bilal in India".

Vibing Cat and Blind Musician

It all started when a YouTube user named Dejan Petrovski uploaded a video of the blind Turkish street musician performing Ievan Polka on tambourine. However, in October this year, the video gained online traction after an Instagram user named '@wonamaewa' shared an edited version of the video which showed the the 'Vibing Cat' bobbling its head on the tunes of Göregen's music. The clip immediately became viral garnering over 45,400 views in three weeks. This bought fame to Göregen, whose videos started doing rounds of the internet even without the vibing cat in it.

