Social media for the past few days was filled with pictures and videos related to the wedding of actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. The couple's intimate wedding became Bollywood's most awaited affair as their fans were excited to catch a glimpse of their festivities and the D-day as they did not make any announcement regarding their wedding.

Delhi Police has now used the reference of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina's Kaif's wedding to issue advisory about cyber security.

Delhi Police took to their official Twitter handle to share the advisory regarding passwords. The official handle tweeted, "Hello people, Keep your passwords as secure as #VicKat wedding." The Police Department used the hashtag which is being used by social media users to share posts about the wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. Take a look at the post here:

Hello people,



Keep your passwords as secure as #VicKat wedding. — #DelhiPolice (@DelhiPolice) December 10, 2021

Netizens react to creative post

The post, since being shared on the microblogging site, has garnered over 2440 likes and 300 Retweets. The post has caught the attention of netizens who shared their reactions to the tweet. One user commented, "Keep Delhi as secure as VicKat wedding." Another user commented, "Delhi police as cool as delhiite." Another user wrote, "Excellent thought to realize the sensitivity of password Congratulations for such creativity."

Keep Delhi as secure as VicKat wedding. — T001 (@tj0101010) December 10, 2021

Excellent thought to realise the sensitivity of password

Congratulations for such creativity — manish sahni (@msahni00) December 10, 2021

Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif tie the knot

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif took to their respective social media handles to share the pictures of their grand wedding. The duo officially tied the knot on December 9 in Rajasthan. Taking to their Instagram on December 9, the couple shared their wedding photos to celebrate the occasion with their fans. The candid pictures show Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif getting married in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony and they also sought blessings from their fans. While sharing their pictures, they wrote, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

