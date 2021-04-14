Video: Barber Shaves His Head To Support Colleague Battling Cancer, Netizens Get Emotional

In a heartwarming video which has surfaced on the internet, a barber can be seen shaving his hair to support his colleague who is battling cancer. According to the reports by LadBible, Neftali Martin is himself a barber and is battling cancer. He approached his colleague Joel Ortega Gonzalez after he suffered from hair fall and wanted to get his hair shaved. During the haircut, Martin set up the camera to record a moment, however, he ended up recording an extremely emotional moment.

In the video, Joel can be seen shaving Martin’s hair completely. On seeing Martin upset, he begins to share his own hair. On encountering Joel’s act of compassion, Martin breaks down. In the caption, Martin wrote, “You are not alone "those were the words of my great friend and coworker, immediately afterwards, he shaved his head telling me that until I grew back he was going to continue shaving with me. For those who do not know him @imjooeel is not just a co-worker, for me a brother. I love you bro”. Let’s have a look at the video.

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 170K likes. On watching the emotional video, netizens took over the comment section. One Instagram user wrote, "Everything will be fine for you, a lot of faith, my mother has just gone through that process, it took almost a year, everything will be fine, a lot of faith, God willing, in months everything will be as before". The video has now gone viral with netizens all across social media sharing it.

(Image Credits: Instagram/NeftaBarber)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.