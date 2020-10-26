Video: Blogger Uses Mehendi As Lip Colour, Baffled Netizens Say 'this Is So Wrong'

Chicago-based model and beauty blogger Brianah Christianson recently astounded the netizens with a new makeup trend that she came up with. In a video that she uploaded on her Tik Tok handle, she can be seen using Henna or Mehendi as a ‘lip colour’. Terming it as a ‘Hena Lip Stain’, the new trend by the blogger has managed to leave the netizens divided. The uploader of the video, ‘@skzologic’, seems to be in shock as he says, “IM GONNA SCREAM”.

The 44 seconds video begins with Brianah holding henna packets in her hand. In the video, she explains the step by step process of applying henna on lips. “Alright, you have seen henna freckles, what about henna stains?”, says Brianah in the beginning of the video. She chooses red Henna and takes it out on a bowl. After that she uses a thin flat brush to apply it on her lips. First she can be seen filing her lip line and then covering the entire lip. After one hour, the colour turns darker and that is when she peels it off from her lips.

DID THIS MF PUT HENNA IN THE LIPS?????? IM GONNA SCREAM pic.twitter.com/VFvZZLDWNS — ash. skz lomls (@skzologic) October 25, 2020

Netizens react to the new trend

Uploaded on October 25, the video has managed to gather over 100K views. Below in the comment section, netizens can be seen commenting as they are completely blown away by the new concept of Henna lip stain. One Twitter user wrote, "what's wrong with this cause i don't know what that things are". To this, the uploader answered, "It’s henna and it’s used to decorate/paint(?) your hands, legs and arms but this mf put in the lips and it’s so dangerous and toxic". Another person wrote, "Omg i literally screamed how did she did that???".

THIS IS SO WRONG 😭😭😭 — sky♕︎ (@SKYSTRAY2) October 25, 2020

They really ruin everything huh. https://t.co/D7p3dlb4MV — bul₁₉₉₆⁷ (@jenrubyjk) October 25, 2020

