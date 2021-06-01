Video: Bride, Groom Play 'flip The Bottle' During Wedding Ceremony, Netizens All Hearts

A video of Kashmiri bride and groom, who were caught on lens playing a small game, while sitting in their mandap has created a stir on the internet. The video which first landed on Instagram shows the couple playing Flip The Bottle while pandit ji is “on rest”. The less than a minute clip was shared by a user called Atul Sahni who captioned the post as “when pandit ji want some rest !! Let’s play.”

Flip the bottle

The video starts by showing the couple, decked in their bright wedding outfits sitting in their mandap when the groom picks up a water bottle and flips it. Starting the game, he then passes the tiny water bottle to the bride who then tries to flicks the bottle, rotating it in the air. However, she fails to make the bottle land on its base. As the video progresses, both of them take turns at the game.

In the caption, Sahni also revealed that the names of the groom and bride to be Rakshita Koul and Atal Kumar respectfully. Meanwhile, since shared, the “adorable” shenanigans of the couple have won the hearts of hundreds of thousands on the internet. While many have congratulated the couple on their wedding, others have lauded their compatibility. However, many others found the playing amidst a wedding hilarious and have reacted with laughing emoticons.

While this couple went viral for their shenanigans, another couple recently took the internet by storm due to their use of bamboo sticks to exchange garlands. While taking to Twitter, the transport commissioner of Chhattisgarh Dipanshu Kabra shared a video of the event where the groom can be seen using sticks to put garlands, also known as ‘Varmala’, on the bride. The couple, dressed in their wedding attires, used two bamboo sticks to put garlands on each other, while also wearing a face mask. In the caption, Kabra wrote that event planners are coming up with bizarre new ways to make marriages happen in keeping with coronavirus protocols amid the pandemic.

Image: Insideoutdog_own/Instagram

